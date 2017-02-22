Woolsthorpe Manor was a star-gazer’s paradise during last week’s half-term break.

The National Trust property hosted ‘Space Exploration at Woolsthorpe’, inspired by the genius of Isaac Newton, who was born there in 1643.

Space exploration at Woolsthorpe Manor. Pictured: Phoebe, Poppy and Pete Cumberland

It included a programme of science activities and experiments in the manor’s Science Discovery Centre, between Thursday and Sunday. And also on Thursday, visitors were able to explore the skies when darkness fell, joined by astronomers from local groups and a team from the National Space Centre, who brought along a planetarium. Various talks were given on space, science and telescopes.

n For details of upcoming events at Woolsthorpe Manor, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/woolsthorpe-manor

Space exploration at Woolsthorpe Manor. Pictured: Phil Adams

Space exploration at Woolsthorpe Manor. Pictured: Jack Scoble

Space exploration at Woolsthorpe Manor. Pictured: Emily Francis and Liz Bender