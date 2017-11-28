Space NK to open its doors in Stamford

Have your say

A new beauty store will open its doors in Stamford next Friday.

Space NK will open in the unit formerly occupied by outdoor clothing and equipment shop Millets in the High Street, Stamford, on Friday, December 8, at 9am.

Space NK started out as a single store in Covent Garden more than 20 years ago and has grown across the UK and Ireland. The Stamford store will be its 59th branch.

The shop boasts a “finely honed edit of the most innovative products in the beauty world, including super-charged skincare, cutting-edge cosmetics and game-changing gadgets”.

The team of staff will be highly trained make-up artists and skin and hair care specialists is devoted to offering well-informed, unbiased advice on the products.

The first 50 purchasing customers through the doors will receive a gift and those spending more than £100 will receive a Beauty Edit gift bag.

Shoppers will also have the chance to win £1,000 worth of products and an overnight stay in London.