Spate of burglaries in Stamford town centre

Police have revealed there was a third burglary in Stamford town centre last week.

On Saturday (September 23) the Mercury reported thieves targeted homes in Wothorpe Road and Ironmonger Street on Friday (September 22) and Saturday.

Today (September 24) police said there was also a burglary on All Saints Mews in the early hours of Saturday evening, in which a laptop was stolen.

The home in Wothorpe Road was burgled between the hours of 8.45am and 5.30pm on Friday, with thieves taking a Vodafone smartphone, Canon EOS 600D camera, laptop, Playstation 3 and a white Huawei tablet.

Police wish to a speak to a man in relation to the Wothorpe Road burglary who was seen at the entrance to the property at 2pm on Friday carrying a rucksack on his back. The man is described as white, five foot 10-inches tall, in his 30s or 40s and is said to have been wearing a white cap, jeans and a hoodie.

The Ironmonger Street burglary was reported to police at 5.45pm on Friday. It is not believed anything was taken

If you have information about the Ironmonger Street burglary call police on 101, quoting incident reference number 392 of September 22.

Call 101 and quote incident reference number 238 of September 23 if you have information about the Wothorpe Road burglary or the man police wish to speak to in relation to it. Quote incident reference number 21 of September 23 if you have information about the All Saints Mews burglary.