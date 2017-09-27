Spate of town centre burglaries

A police chief has urged residents to keep their properties secure following a spate of burglaries in Stamford town centre.

On Friday thieves targeted properties in Wothorpe Road and Ironmonger Street and there was also a burglary on All Saints Mews in the early hours of Saturday evening.

Ian Martin, community policing inspector for Stamford said on Twitter: “Along with the ongoing investigation comes a reminder - please close and lock all windows and doors when you go out.”

The home in Wothorpe Road was burgled between the hours of 8.45am and 5.30pm, with thieves taking a Vodafone smartphone, Canon EOS 600D camera, laptop, Playstation 3 and a white Huawei tablet. Police wish to a speak to a man in relation to the Wothorpe Road burglary who was seen at the entrance to the property at 2pm on Friday carrying a rucksack on his back.

The man is described as white, five foot 10-inches tall, in his 30s or 40s and is said to have been wearing a white cap, jeans and a hoodie.

A laptop was taken in the All Saints Mews burglary.

It is not believed anything was taken in the Ironmonger Street burglary which occured within 4.45pm and 5.45pm.

If you have information about the Ironmonger Street burglary call police on 101, quoting incident reference number 392 of September 22.

Refer to incident reference number 238 of September 23 if you have information about the Wothorpe Road burglary or the man police wish to speak to in relation to it.

Quote incident reference number 21 of September 23 if you have information about the All Saints Mews burglary.