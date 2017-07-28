Sprinter van crashes into garden wall and two vehicles in North Luffenham

A Sprinter van crashed into a garden wall and two other vehicles in Station Road, North Luffenham this morning (July 28).

One fire crew from Oakham and the technical rescue team from Leicester were called to the scene at 6.53am.

The van was leaking oil, no persons were trapped or injured and crews are currently making the scene and vehicle safe. while they wait the arrival of the technical rescue team to remove a vehicle from the front of the property.

One vehicle is being winched by the fire service’s heavy rescue unit to make the scene safe and allow access to recover the van. while it awaits the arrival of a recovery vehicle.

Police are also in attendance and have closed the road to allow for recovery.