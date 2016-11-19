Search

Staff from Rutland House Community Trust to do midnight walk for sensory room

Rutland House Community Trust staff prepare for a midnight walk around the Hambleton Peninsula. EMN-161114-164743001

Staff from a care home for adults with learning disabilities are planning a sponsored midnight walk at Rutland Water to help fund a new sensory garden.

