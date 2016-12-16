Stamford and Bourne markets running as normal for Christmas

Shoppers are being reminded markets in Bourne and Stamford will be running as normal in the days before Christmas as a last minute chance to buy festive gifts and produce from local traders.

On December 21, Market Deeping’s market will run and on December 22, Bourne’s normal Thursday market will take place at the Corn Exchange car park. Stamford will host its event in Broad Street on December 23. Grantham will also have a market on Christmas Eve. All markets will run from 8.30am to 2.30pm with normal localised road closures in place in Stamford.

Coun Nick Craft said: “Come and see what is on offer on market days in our three towns and enjoy supporting local traders.”