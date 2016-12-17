Stamford and District Lions Club’s new grotto for Santa is a hit

Santa and his band of elves got a helping hand this year preparing his grotto before he met dozens of children.

Stamford and District Lions Club had to build a new grotto ahead of this year’s Stamford Christmas Market on Sunday, November 27, after the trailer they previously used, donated by Hindmarch, became unsafe to use.

And when local businesses heard it was for Santa himself, they were only too happy to help and donate the items needed to make the grotto.

Among those that donated were: Colourbank Stamford, Harrison and Dunn, Jewson, Mole Country Stores, Screwfix, Welland Valley Timbers, as well as other local firms and individuals – giving everything from wood and paint to carpet hooks and plastic sheeting for the roof.

President of the Lions Gill Clarke said their help was invaluable. Her husband Colin built the grotto.

Gill said: “We didn’t want to let the children down and we got lots of very positive comments about the grotto. We are so grateful to everyone who helped to make it happen and to Hindmarch for lending us the trailer for so many years.”

During the market, Santa was able to meet more than 200 children in the new grotto from its home in Broad Street, with each child receiving an age-appropriate gift. Thanks to the generosity of the local businesses, the Lions club were able to keep the cost at the same low price as in previous years.

Gill said: “It’s not a fundraising thing – it’s for the community so all the children can see Santa at an affordable price.”

Gill and Colin are now storing the grotto, which is flatpack, but would like to find storage for it.

If anyone can help, call Gill or Colin on 07729876390.