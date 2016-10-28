Stamford and District Lions Club sees a good response to sight awareness event

Stamford and District Lions Club held a sight awareness day at Stamford Arts Centre to raise the importance of eye health.

Every October Lions Clubs International celebrate the gift of sight and as part of this, the Stamford branch held the free event to give people the opportunity to get information about some of the many common causes of sight loss. The free event was open to everyone and to answer questions there were representatives from Macular Society, International Glaucoma Association, Diabetes UK, Lincs Blind Society, Boots Opticians, The Stamford Eye Clinic.

President of the Stamford club Gill Clarke thanked them all for their assistance and said she was pleased with how the day had gone.

Our picture above shows, from left, volunteers Lynn Faulkner, Jenny Orford, Jane Amaral and Gill ClarkePhoto: David Lowndes