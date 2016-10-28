Stamford barman who says he doesn’t run unless it’s to a pub aims to complete 15 mile challenge for Phoebe Research Fund

A barman from Stamford who doesn’t like running “unless it’s to a pub” is planning a 15-mile run to raise money for charity.

Simon Lonslow, 26, who works at The William Cecil, will set off from his home in York Road, on Saturday and head towards RAF Wittering.

He will then go towards Burghley House before running around Stamford until he reaches his 15-mile target, which he will measure using a mobile phone app.

Simon had been planning to raise some money for charity for a while – and he was inspired to support the Phoebe Research Fund after meeting Zoe Crowson a few weeks ago.

Zoe founded the fund in 2015 to raise money towards finding a cure for Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Her daughter, Phoebe, 6, suffers from the disease which causes skin to blister and break away at the slightest touch.

Simon said: “I’m not a big runner – unless it’s to the pub, but I’d been wanting to do something for charity.

“We had Zoe Crowson at The William Cecil for an event a few weeks ago and I got talking to her about Phoebe and the Phoebe Research Fund.

“That made my mind up for me and I decided straight away that I would do a run for the fund.

“I’ve been doing some training in preparation – and recently did 11 miles, which I was pleased with.

“Hopefully people will help out by sponsoring me.”

Simon has been asking friends and colleagues to sponsor him and has set up a JustGiving page.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Phoebefundraise