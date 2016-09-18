Stamford biker in fast lane for Moto Foto photography competition

Chris Bamber, from Stamford beat off hundreds of entries and made it through to the top 100 finalists of the annual Carole Nash MCN Moto Foto competition.

The 37-year-old budding photographer entered his picture into the nationwide photography contest conducted by one of the UK’s leading motorcycle insurance brokers, Carole Nash, in the hope of winning one of three fantastic prizes.

Bamber’s submitted photo of his Ducati parked on the roads in the National Park just West of Monaco impressed the judges. He now needs people to vote for it at https://www.facebook.com/insidebikes/photos and searching for this photo.

The top 10 photos will make the shortlist and final judging will take place in October before the winners are revealed at the bike show at the NEC in November.

Chris said he was astonished to be a finalist.