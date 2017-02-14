Stamford Citizens Advice office open for longer

The Citizens Advice office in Stamford has increased its opening hours in response to demand.

Over the winter, Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire has been busy reorganising, so that people who encounter problems can access face-to-face advice on even more days each week.

Launched this week, the Stamford office now offers clients in crisis the opportunity to visit on a Thursday, between 10am to 3pm, as well as Monday, Tuesday and Friday 10am to 3pm.

On the new day, Thursday, people can access emergency support, given by trainees, under supervision from senior staff.

As well as giving clients more flexibility to get help with their problems, this will help Citizens Advice to train volunteers on the job, so they progress faster to being ready for a full advice role.

Chief officer Lisa Barwell said: “In the current climate, many of the people living in our region are encountering even more problems in a wide range of areas, mainly but not only debt, benefits, housing and employment.

“I am very pleased we have been able to look at our operating structure and change it to offer even more advice time for clients to access.”

As well as the Stamford office, which is off the High Street, Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire also operates main offices in Grantham and Spalding, as well as outreaches in Bourne and Market Deeping, Holbeach, Long Sutton and Sutton Bridge. All of these opening hours have been increased and aligned, so that clients can access advice somewhere, on each day of the week.

As well as increasing face-to-face access, clients have the option to e-mail for advice, through the website at www.citizensadvicesouthlincs.org.uk; or to phone the Adviceline on 03444 111444 between the hours of 10am and 4.30pm.

A new facility at the Stamford branch has been developed to process enquiries even faster through telephone and e-mail.