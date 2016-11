Stamford Clandestine Cake Club was spiced up on Monday when seven bakers added chillis and spices to their treats.

The November meeting was held at The White Hart in Ufford and cakes to sample included orange, chilli and chocolate cake; and spice Guinness cake.

Cake club is open to anyone with an interest in baking and to find out more visit www.clandestinecakeclub.co.uk and click on Stamford.