Stamford comes to a standstill as people observe two-minute silence on Remembrance Day

Stamford fell silent as hundreds of people observed a two-minute silence this morning on Remembrance Day.

The bustling Friday market came to a standstill at 11am as shoppers, passers-by, veterans, local dignitaries and schoolchildren gathered at the town’s war memorial in Broad Street to pay their respects.

Remembrance Day in Stamford EMN-161111-115501001

Jim Jackson, vice-chairman of The Royal British Legion’s Stamford branch, said he was delighted at the number of people who were present.

He said: “Stamford always does us proud and this year is no exception. I’m nearly 70 now and I was born two years after the Second World War ended – it’s a long time ago but it’s so vital we never forget.

“There are not many people still around who lived through it, but the younger generations are here today to show their support and it is great to see.”

Mayor of Stamford Councillor John Dawson added: “There is an excellent turnout as ever from the people of Stamford. It is particularly pleasing to see so many school children here today.”

Remembrance Day in Stamford EMN-161111-115531001

Youngsters from Malcolm Sargeant Primary School, in Empingham Road, Stamford, sang two songs once the two-minute silence was over.