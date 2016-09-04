Stamford Community Badminton Club to restart coaching course

A badminton club is hoping people will be inspired by the bronze medal success of Team GB in Rio and get involved.

Stamford Community Badminton Club restarts its weekly session tomorrow (Monday, September 5), which takes place between 8pm and 10pm at Stamford School’s sports centre in Conduit Road and all are welcome to attend.

The club will also be starting a six-week coaching course on September 12, running from 8pm to 9pm, for people wanting to take up the sport or get back into it.

Badminton England have donated 10 rackets for people to use.

To find out more, contact Ondine on 07928 102285.