Stamford Corn Exchange Singers present cheque to Thorpe Hall Hospice

The Stamford Corn Exchange singers have presented a cheque for £1,531.16 to the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.
The money was raised at a fundraising concert held at the Corn Exchange during the Summer and was presented during a rehearsal for A Musical Christmas, which is taking place at The Corn Exchange Theatre on Sunday, November 27, at 6pm. Once again this is a fundraising concert for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice and will include a selection of well-loved tunes, festive songs and entertainment. Tickets are £10 (£9 concessions), £5 for children can be obtained by calling the Theatre Box Office on 01780 766455.