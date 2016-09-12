Stamford Dog Show is a success again

Dogs had the run of The Meadows in Stamford for an annual church event.

Stamford Methodist Church once again hosted the Stamford Dog Show and Family Fun Day on Sunday and were blessed with good weather.

There were more than 300 entries across a range of classes - both pedigree for the more serious competitors - and novelty classes for the mutts that love to have a bit of fun.

As well as the classes to sit back and watch, there were displays by Malamutes and Huskies and Empingham Agility - and for the first time the Military Working Dog Regiment based in North Luffenham. And for the non-dog lovers, there were also alpacas to have a look at and some slippery friends in the reptile tent.

Stalls selling treats for both dogs and their owners were hugely successful, as well as the children’s rides and games.

Roger Ing, from the Methodist Church, said: “We have been very lucky with the weather for the last three years and this year, it was absolutely packed. The number of entries was slightly up on last year as well, which was good to see. It’s a very informal event but lots of fun.”

Such was the success of the event that it raised about £2,500 which will go towards the charities supported by the Methodist Church.

This year that includes the Nixon Memorial Hospital in remote eastern Sierra Leone which has been hit by the ebola outbreak; the Stamford and District Carers Sitter Service and the youth outreach project.

Each year the show also supports an animal charity and this year it’s Pets as Therapy, which provides therapeutic animal visits to care homes, hospitals and hospices.

Mr Ing thanked Pets Korner in Stamford and Stamford Veterinary Centre in Great Casterton for supporting the event.