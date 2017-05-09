Stamford Flower Club leaves lonely bouquets across town

Lonely bouquets of flowers were left across Stamford on Friday as part of an initiative to cheer people up.

Stamford Flower Club left the hand-made bouquets alone across the town centre for passers-by to find and take home, and members also carried out the initiative in villages including Ryhall, Belmesthorpe and South Luffenham.

It originally started as an initative by the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies together with the WI to mark National Flower Arranging Day and it is something Stamford Flower Club took on board a few years ago.

Joint chairmen of the group Catherine Gardiner and Linda Upson, who were out and about on Friday leaving their bouquets, said they loved the idea of them cheering people up.

The first was left on a bench in The Rec and others were left in the High Street. Each is left with a note asking the finder to get in touch with the club so the members can find out where they ended up.

She said: “We don’t know what will happen to each of the bouquets but hopefully they will make someone’s day.

“Flowers are just a lovely gift and we love leaving them around town - we normally put them down and run away!”

One bouquet that was left last week was found by a lady due to celebrate her pearl wedding the following day - and another was found by a woman who passed it on to an ill elderly lady. (See letters page).

Stamford Flower Club has more than 100 members and there are demonstrations and speakers. The club meets monthly and non-members are welcome. Call 01780 752939 to find out more.