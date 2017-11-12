Stamford girl to complete bungee jump

Have your say

A daring 14-year-old from Stamford is completing a bungee jump to raise cash for a youth club which is close to her heart.

Alex Dowell is flinging herself off a 160ft crane at Wyboston Lakes near Bedford on Sunday in aid of The Bubble Club, which holds sessions for disabled youngsters at Stamford Town Cricket Club.

She wants to raise the cash so the group can hold a pantomime and Christmas party for members and their carers.

Her proud mum, Antonia said: “She is quite a daring teenager. She is quite excited.

“She volunteers at a disco session once a month and really enjoys the sessions.

“The Bubble Club is a suitable environment for vulnerable people where they can relax. It is only a one-year-old charity.”

Antonia said she booked the challenge without Alex’s knowledge but when she told her daughter, who attends Oakham School, she told her she couldn’t wait to do it.

Alex is hoping to raise £1,000 through the jump and so far has received around £350 in donations.

To donate go to www.crowdfunder.co.uk/bungee-jump-for-the-bubble-club-stamford/