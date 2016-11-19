Stamford is featured in new The Lincolnshire Colouring Book

Stamford has a starring role in a new colouring book featuring some of the county’s best-known landmarks.

The Lincolnshire Colouring Book: Past and Present, which costs £9.99, is the latest in a popular series published by The History Press.

It features 45 different illustrations – including Burghley House and High Street St Martins, as well as a group of women from Stamford Ladies’ Cycling Club at the turn of the 20th century.

Colouring is rising in popularity as a relaxing hobby for people of all ages – not just children.

The Lincolnshire Colouring Book: Past and Present is available now in bookshops and on Amazon. For more information, visit, www. thehistorypress.co.uk