Stamford Methodist Church will celebrate big fundraising milestone at Sunday service

A service of celebration is to be held at Stamford Methodist Church after members raised an amazing £100,000 for some of the world’s poorest communities.

Back in 2004/05, the church in Barn Hill was refurbished at a cost of around £500,000.

Of that total, £200,000 was raised through grants but the remaining £300,000 had to be raised by the church.

At the same time, members decided to raise an additional £30,000 for people in much greater need than themselves.

After years of fundraising events and generous donations the initial target was reached in 2009.

Later that year it was decided the church should, using the momentum built up over the years, continue to raise funds for good causes overseas and closer to home.

Roger Ing, convenor of the church’s Mission Projects Group, said: “Right from the start, when launching our fundraising project for the refurbishment of the church, we decided to raise an extra 10 per cent, in addition to the £300,000 required, for others.

“Since then we have gone on to raise a total of £100,000 and we are not stopping there.”

The church has given funds to assist the work of WaterAid in Ethiopia; Send A Cow in Lesotho; and to help victims of the devastating Haiti earthquake in 2010.

Donations were also made following the typhoon in the Phillipines in 2013, and the Nepal earthquake in 2015.

Support has been given to the Maua Hospital in Kenya, as well as community projects in South Africa and Bulgaria.

Currently the church is supporting the Nixon Memorial Hospital in Sierra Leone – in a community which suffered during the Ebola outbreak and which had been plague by civil war in the years prior to that.

Donations have also been made to local causes including the Evergreen Care Trust, Thorpe Hall Hospice and the Carers Sitter Service.

During the Mission Sunday service at the church on Sunday at 10.30am, led by Rev Andy Fyall, thanks will be given for the Mission Project Group’s fundraising successes over the past six years.