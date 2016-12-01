Stamford mums team up to raise cash for Willow Foundation charity with raffle and fudge

Two mums from Stamford have teamed up to sell home-made fudge, Christmas cards and raffle a pair of hampers to raise money for charity.

Kerry Regis and Kate Batty will be attending Christmas fairs over the next few weeks and are also selling the goods on Facebook.

Kerry, a mother-of-five, of Masterton Road, recently raised £4,010 for the Willow Foundation by organising a fundraising event at The Danish Invader pub.

Kate, a mother-of-four and keen fudge-maker, of Worcester Crescent, also ran a successful campaign to raise £5,000 to fund the installation of a disabled-friendly swing at Stamford Recreation Ground.

Now they have joined forces to raise more cash for the Willow Foundation, which helps arrange special days for the seriously ill aged between 16 and 40.

They will be at Christmas fairs at St George’s Church, Stamford, this Saturday, and a week later at Malcolm Sargent Primary School.

Bags of fudge made by Kate are being sold for £2.50 each, as are boxes of Willow Foundation Christmas cards. Raffle tickets for the hampers, full of items donated at no cost, are available for £1 a strip.