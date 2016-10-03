Stamford Photographic Society covers a wide range of subjects

The competition subject for the September meeting of the Stamford Photographic Society was ‘open’ and this resulted in a wide range of subjects being entered.

Subjects ranged from robins, sunflowers and dogs to planes, a Victorian pumping station, war re-enactment and Southwold beachfront.

David Townshend won the individual competition with his striking dusk view of Clifton Suspension Bridge, and his set of black and white images also came second in the group competition with further, unusual views of the scenic bridge.

Veronica Watson won the group competition and came second in the individual section with beautiful close-up images of intricate seedheads, lichens and flower buds, notable for their colours and tones.

Other successful images were Wally Lodge’s candid portraits of dogs, Tom Carlill’s pin-sharp images of aerial displays at Duxford air show, Sue Haynes’ shots of a confiding robin and St John Burkett’s reflections of Southwold beach huts.

The next society meeting will be on Thursday, October 20, at 8pm, when there will be the annual general meeting and the competition subject will be ‘Sporting Life’.

Visitors and new members are welcome. Visit www.stamford-photosoc.org.uk or contact secretary Dave Baxter 01780 751849 for further details of the monthly meetings.

