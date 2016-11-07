Stamford Photographic Society members submit work with a sporting theme

The competition subject for the October meeting of the Stamford Photographic Society was Sporting Life and submissions included cricket, horse jumping, triathlon, mud running and cycling.

David Townshend won both the individual and group competitions with his images of the preparation and racing at the Peterborough Rowing Regatta.

Gordon Brown - Will He Hold On

Sue West’s monochrome shot of the Burghley cricket ground backed by the church towers and spires of Stamford came a close second, followed by Tom Carlill’s fine shot of a horse and rider negotiating a cross country jump at the Burghley Horse Trials.

Tom’s panel also came second in the group competition.

Also successful were Gordon Brown with his shots of horse and greyhound racing, echoing the former Sporting Life newspaper, and Julie Coles’ images of charity mud running.

The society also held its annual general meeting and appointed officers for the coming year.

Ready, steady... by David Townshend

The next Stamford Photographic Society meeting will be on Thursday, November 17, at 8pm, when members will compete for the Best Portrait Cup.

Visitors and new members are very welcome.

Please see www.stamford-photosoc.org.uk, the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stamfordphotosoc or contact secretary Dave Baxter 01780 751849 for further details of our monthly meetings.