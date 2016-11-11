Stamford residents call for town’s ‘unique character and heritage’ to be protected

Stamford residents have called for the town’s “unique character and heritage” to be protected as the area is developed.

That was the finding of a consultation by the Stamford First team, which is aiming to put together a town neighbourhood plan.

The plan, if approved through a town referendum, will shape the development of Stamford over the next two decades - and will be used by other authorities to guide decisions.

The consultation, via questionnaire, ran between August and October and there were 1,700 responses - equivalent to 21 per cent of all households. Stamford First was delighted with the response.

Chairman of Stamford First David Taylor, who is also a Stamford town councillor, said: “The results clearly demonstrate that whilst there is general acceptance that there will be growth in Stamford, there is a very strong desire to protect the town’s unique character and heritage and for it to retain it’s strong local identity and distinctiveness.

“Equally there is a clear demand that, with any development, there is an appropriate investment from would be developers in infrastructure and services to support sustainable growth.

“Residents, through the survey, have plainly expressed a view that such investment should enable ways and means of limiting further stress on Stamford’s already overburdened road system. This is endorsed by the commonly held view amongst those surveyed that there should be an link road joining the east of the town with the A1 and relieve some town centre traffic.”

Now, using, the results from the consultation, the Stamford First team and other working groups will begin to draft an initial plan. It is hoped this will be done by the new year.

The draft plan will then be the subject of further consultation with the community before being submitted to an independent inspector for assessment.

It is hoped the final plan will be ready to go to a town referendum in the Spring.

Respondents of the consultation were given the chance to win one of five £100 vouchers to spend in a Stamford restaurant as an incentive. Winners will be notified shortly.