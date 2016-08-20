Stamford Round Table’s car show set to feature 500 vehicles

Stamford Round Table’s popular car show will return to Stamford Meadows on Sunday, August 28.

The 13th annual event, which runs from 10am to 5pm, will feature a vast array of classic and modern vehicles for visitors to drool over, the live auction of a 2002 Toyota MR2 Roadster, a children’s play area and a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast.

The free family event also includes the annual duck race at Stamford Meadows, giving visitors the chance to cheer their duck on to the finishing line with prizes for the winners and runners up.

Exhibitors at the show have the opportunity to start their day with a leisurely rally through Stamford before arriving taking up their positions.

The annual car show is a key part of Stamford Round Table’s fundraising calendar with funds raised being used to support local causes and the community.

