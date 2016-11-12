Stamford runner to tackle London Marathon in aid of the Royal British Legion

A keen runner is attempting to raise £2,000 for The Royal British Legion after signing up for next year’s London Marathon.

Clare Morley, 45, of Lonsdale Road, Stamford, was inspired to support the charity after seeing first-hand the support it offers to servicemen and women, their families, and veterans.

Clare Morley of Stamford training for next London Marathon EMN-160711-160318009

Clare has been helping to sell poppies at Waitrose this week and is hoping local residents will help her reach her target for the marathon.

She said: “The marathon is still five months away but at a time when many people are thinking about the Poppy Appeal and the amazing work which The Royal British Legion does, I’m hoping they will be generous.”

Back in 2003, Clare’s then-boyfriend Dan Twiddy was seriously injured while serving with the army in Basra, Iraq.

Lance Corporal Twiddy suffered serious burns and shrapnel injuries when his Challenger II tank was mistakenly hit during a so-called ‘friendly fire’ incident which claimed the lives of two other soldiers.

Although Clare and Dan have both since married other partners, they are still friends.

Clare added: “The Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion was superb at the time. The support, advice and financial assistance they offered Dan was amazing and I’ve never forgotten that.”

Clare, who works part-time at The Riverside Fish Bar which is owned by her parents, is married to Andrew Morley, an engineer at Cummins. They have four children.

An active member of the Stamford Striders running club, Clare will begin stepping up her training for the London Marathon after Christmas.

She has previously twice completed the Great Eastern Run, in Peterborough, and the St Valentines 30k in Stamford, but this will be her first marathon.

She added: “I started running a few years – just doing a mile around the block and enjoyed it.

“My sister-in-law Lindsey Troth entered me in a 5km race as a joke for a birthday present and we both enjoyed that.

“I later joined Stamford Striders and have progressed from there. It’s great to have the support, advice and encouragement of a large group of fellow runners.”

Clare has already raised about £300 of her £2,000 total and hopes to reach her target in plenty of time so she can concentrate on her training.

She added: “I’m planning to do some bag packing and a Christmas raffle, but it would be great to get off to a flying start.”

To make a donation, visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ClareMorley3