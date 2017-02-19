Stamford’s Neighbourhood Plan is progressing

Stamford First, the group which is creating a neighbourhood plan for the town, is “progressing well” according to its chairman, David Taylor.

The group undertook an initial consultation exercise in the Autumn and the team is now in the process of putting together the first draft of the plan.

David, who is also a Stamford town councillor, said: “As I have stressed many times before previously, the very essence of neighbourhood planning is engagement with the local community as it is residents’ views which, through the Stamford plan, will shape the development of our town over the next two decades.”

“The plan we are bringing together now will be based on the views of the 1,700 responses to our residents’ survey which means there should be no surprises for anyone.”

Mr Taylor said that it was hoped that the first draft of the plan will be completed during March after which Stamford First will seek guidance from South Kesteven District Council to ensure that it is compliant with current planning policies and legislation and is amply supported by robust evidence.

The plan will then be the subject of further consultation, which it is hoped will take place in May.

David added: “Depending on how we progress over the next month or so we will make a decision on the timing of our consultation through discussion with SKDC. This is important as neighbourhood plans have to be compliant with district level plans.”

It will then be the subject of an independent inspection by the planning inspector and finally a legally binding referendum.

Once adopted the plan will become a statutory planning document which developers and decision makers must be taken into account in local planning matters.

To find out more about the Stamford neighbourhood plan visit www.stamfordfirst.org.uk