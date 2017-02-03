Stamford’s newest chip shop opens its doors to customers

Former publicans Robert and Jayne Hayre have just opened a chip shop in Stamford and are looking forward to meet lots of new customers.

The couple opened the Cambridge Road Chippy on Monday after getting the keys to the premises a fortnight ago. Before the Hayres took over, it was known as the Britannia Takeaway.

Cambridge Road Chippy in Stamford

Robert, 59, was born and bred in Stamford and has spent all his working life in the pub trade – most recently running the Gordon Arms, in Peterborough, where he and Jayne spent six years.

He said: “This is like a homecoming for me. I’ve spent 42 years in the pub trade – working all over the country – and have been trying to get back to Stamford for years.

“Jayne and I left the Gordon Arms around a year ago and had been looking for an opportunity here. We’ve a lot of experience in pubs which do food, so although this is different for us it’s not really a step into the unknown.”

Robert and Jayne, 57, are joined in the venture by son Rob, 38.

As well as serving fish and chips, the shop will also sell pizzas and do deliveries. It is also licensed to sell alcohol to those who are buying a meal and has a range of beers and wines on offer.

Robert added: “It seemed the natural thing for us to do. We are very experienced in the licenced trade and will operate a ‘Challenge 25’ policy. We will only serve alcohol to customers who buy a full meal.

“I know there was some opposition to the licence application but we are responsible people and know what we are doing.”

Delivery or collection orders can be made over the phone on 01780 239473 or online at cambridgeroadchippy.co.uk