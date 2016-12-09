Stamford’s Priory Court Care Home is rated ‘good’ in all categories

The recently refurbished Priory Court Care Home in Stamford has been scored ‘Good’ in all categories by the Care Quality Commission following a recent unannounced inspection.

The CQC grades the services delivered in care homes in ﬁve categories – safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led – and found that Priory Court and its staff scored consistently highly throughout.

The home is now owned and operated by national care provider Avery Healthcare. Avery has invested over £1.2million in the comprehensive refurbishment of Priory Court and the improvement of its care services.

Priory Court Manager Linda Donnellan-Beevers said: “We are thrilled to be able to celebrate this achievement. At Priory Court we have a philosophy and commitment to promoting independence and choice for our residents, supported by the highest quality care. It is a care home with a difference, where every resident joining us makes a positive choice about their future.”

The report said: “Staff delivered the care that was planned and kept people at the centre of the care giving process.”