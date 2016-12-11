Stamford’s Second Helpings community cafe will be open on Christmas Day

A community cafe which runs on a pay as you feel basis will be opening on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The cafe, which operates from the Methodist Church in Barn Hill every Saturday, will open as normal on December 24, providing delicious meals from food that would otherwise have gone to landfill.

To date, nearly 10,000 kilos of food has been saved, feeding some 4,700 meals to nearly 3,500 people in just over a year.

For the first time, Second-Helpings will also be open on Christmas Day after Italian chefs Danilo and Alison Trozzi generously offer to help.

The couple, who are trained chefs, own the recently opened delicatessen in St Mary’s Street, Stamford, called Just So Italian. It imports and distributes fine Italian foods.

George Hetherington, who started Second Helpings, said: “Danilo and Alison’s skills will be put to the test as available food will not be known until Christmas Eve after collections have been made from supemarkets as they close.

“As always vegetables will be supplied by Riverford Organic foods of Peterborough.

“Danilo and Alison are driven by, and have a passion for, providing food that people enjoy and remember believing that Italy provides some of the best ingredients in the world.”

The lunch on Christmas Day starts at 1pm and will be free of charge. George said it was ideal for people who live alone or are struggling to put their own dinner on the table. But those who hate waste and want to join in with the festivities will also be welcomed.

Spaces are limited though and places must be booked, either through Stamford Foodbank, Citizens Advice Bureau in Stamford or through George on 07891 437914 or at georgehetherington2@gmail.com

Second Helpings on Christmas Day will be offering lifts to and from the meal for those unable to get to the Methodist Church. All guests will receive a gift and there will also be entertainment, including carols and a film, to create a true festive atmosphere.