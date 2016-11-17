Stamford’s town Christmas tree installed by staff from RAF Wittering

Stamford’s festive season got off to a traditional start when RAF Wittering and Burghley Estate personnel installed the town’s Christmas tree on Tuesday.

Setting a large Christmas tree so it can stand up straight and secure, even in the wind and rain, takes serious know-how. No. 2 Mechanical Transport Squadron moved the handsomely sized tree from the Burghley Estate to Red Lion Square.

For years Stamford Town Council, RAF Wittering and the Burghley Estate have collaborated in bringing the town a beautiful centrepiece for people to enjoy over the festive period.

Red Lion Square was cordoned off whilst the 20 foot tree was unloaded from the lorry and trimmed for a snug fit before being lowered into a specially made socket. The team from RAF Wittering included personnel from 5001 Squadron, 5131 Bomb Disposal Squadron and Support Wing.

A small crowd watched with interest and gave warm applause as the Christmas tree was moved into position. Welcome teas and coffees were provided courtesy of the Central Tea Room.

Group Captain Rich Pratley, Station Commander at RAF Wittering, said: “This is great; the station, the town council and the Burghley Estate working together to give Stamford something that everyone can enjoy. It’s a perfect way to start Christmas.

“Stamford looks lovely during the festive season, particularly when the illuminations are switched on and the Christmas tree is lit up. RAF Wittering and the team from the Burghley Estate have done a great job.”