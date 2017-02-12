Stamford School pupils claim regional title in Real Business Challenge

A team of pupils from Stamford School is celebrating its new title as East Midlands regional champions at this year’s Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) Real Business Challenge, after impressing a panel of judges with a campaign to promote awareness of the Special Olympics GB National Games.

This year’s competition, involving pupils aged 13 to 15, has been entered by more than 1,000 schools across 11 regions in Great Britain. Teams of pupils from across the East Midlands travelled to the iPro Stadium in Pride Park, Derby to take part in a series of practical challenges. These centred on developing a campaign to support Special Olympics GB, helping to raise awareness for the charity and its National Games, being held this summer in Sheffield. CCEP business volunteers were on hand to mentor the teams, giving students encouragement and professional advice before presenting their ideas to a panel of judges from the worlds of business, charity and education.

The winning team from Stamford School were awarded £1,000 for their school, as well as individual vouchers worth £25 for each pupil. From the 11 regional winning schools, the overall champions will be announced on March 14 following a dedicated judging day. As part of their prize they will be invited to an employability workshop at CCEP’s Head Office in Uxbridge, to further develop skills gained during the competition.

Now in its 13th year, The Real Business Challenge is designed to inspire young people, helping them gain skills for the job market. Our picture shows the team from Stamford School.