Stamford supermarkets want every child to get a gift this Christmas

Stamford supermarkets have launched appeals to ensure that underprivileged children – and those who will be in hospital during the festive period – have a merry Christmas.

Staff at the Sainsbury’s store in Ryhall Road have teamed up with The Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s to launch a Christmas Tree Appeal.

A tree in the supermarket has 200 labels on it – each representing a child in the local area who would benefit from a gift this Christmas.

Customers are urged to pick a label – which contain details of the child’s age and gender – buy a gift with a suggested value of between £5 and £10, and leave it in the special trolley nearby.

Gifts do not have to be wrapped as staff are happy to take care of that.

Lisa Ward, who works in the store, said it is hoped that each of the 200 children will get a present.

She said: “All toys donated go to local families suffering financial hardship to ensure every child still has a very Merry Christmas.

“This is our third year supporting such a great cause in our community and we are hoping for another successful year.

“If all of the 200 children get allocated a present, we will ask the Rotary club for more labels.

“We hope our customers will be as generous as ever this Christmas and support this very important appeal.”

Donations will be accepted until just before Christmas.

Presents will be distributed to needy families living in Stamford, elsewhere in Lincolnshire, and Peterborough.

Meanwhile, staff at Stamford’s Morrisons store, in Uffington Road, are collecting toys and gifts for youngsters at Peterborough City Hospital’s Amazon Children’s Ward and also the accident and emergency department.

They are looking for new, unwrapped gifts which can be donated up until December 18.

A donation station has been set up inside the store, opposite the self-scan tils.

A Christmas stocking colouring competition in aid of Sue Ryder Care is also being run at Morrisons.

Entry costs 50p and one lucky winner will get their hands on a giant teddy bear.

The stockings are available to collect from the customer service desk.