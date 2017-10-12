Stamford to give competition a blooming good try!

Stamford is set to enter the East Midlands in Bloom competition next year and people are being urged to lend a hand in keeping the town blooming.

Ann Ellis, 76, of Barn Hill Mews, Stamford, is the driving force behind the Stamford in Bloom team and has been working hard for the last six months to drum up support.

Already she and a small but intrepid team of volunteers have started work tidying Castle Lane and planting wildflowers.

And Ann has been encouraged by the support of marketing agency DSquared, Stamford Town Council and the efforts of the Big Clean team as part of a district council initiative.

But she believes more could be done and she is urging people to get involved by tidying their own gardens or volunteering in town. She also wants businesses to sponsor containers and spruce up their own areas - even if that is just with window displays. Even those without gardens can get involved sowing seeds to be planted later.

“Stamford looks unloved and I just want to make it look better,” Ann said.

Ann doesn’t even have a garden of her own but has always enjoyed gardening. Garden expert Adam Frost has even pledged his support for the campaign.

The team will be entering a new heritage towns category which Ann believes gives Stamford the first good opportunity to enter for some years. The town previously took part in the annual competition about 30 years ago.

This category means the route the judges will take will show off the heritage of the area with less demand for huge floral displays.

But Ann is still keen for the town to look its very best - and not just on judging day next Spring but all year round.

“It is a real community effort and everyone can get involved and take some responsibility for making Stamford look as good as it possibly can,” she said.

East Midlands in Bloom is regularly entered by Bourne, Oakham and Uppingham, as well as the Deepings.

Anyone who wants to get involved in Stamford in Bloom in any way, can e-mail: stamford18bloom@gmail.com.

l To help the In Bloom and Big Clean efforts, Stamford Town Council is looking to recruit a community cleaner for 10 hours a week Monday to Friday. The individual must be reliable, flexible, take pride in their work and be able to undertake minor repair tasks.

To find out more, call the town clerk on 01780 753808.