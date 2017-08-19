Stamford woman Alex Sismey completes bucket list for husband Roger

When Roger Sismey died aged 62 in March he still had 10 items to complete on a bucket he compiled after he was diagnosed with lung cancer last year - but his widow has now completed it with his ashes in tow.

Alex Sismey was left devastated when Roger passed away but she was determined to complete the list he couldn’t finish.

She’s spent the last few months undertaking activities such as visiting Cadbury World in Birmingham and going sailing at Rutland Water - each time taking Roger’s ashes with her.

Roger had always wanted to learn to fly and on Friday Alex finished off his bucket list when she was taken on a flight by Stamford pilot, James Bryan in his Piper PA-12 Super Cruiser light-aircraft on a journey that took them on a return trip from Spanhoe Airfield in Northamptonshire to Corby.

And James even let Alex take control of the plane during the flight as it flew over Rockingham Motor Speedway.

Alex, 45, who has two children with Roger, said: “It was brilliant, it was really, really good. Flying over the speedway was great as Roger always had motorbikes.”

As she flew the plane, Alex had Roger’s ashes on her knee and she said that this was ‘the closest thing she could get’ to him learning to fly.

Now that the bucket list has been completed, Alex has mixed emotions.

“It is bittersweet really. Every time I have ticked something off the list it is like saying goodbye each time.

Doing the flight was brilliant but equally really sad because there’s nothing left to do.”

Alex has received an abundance of support from people as she completed her challenges and said she wanted to thank them.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to anyone who has helped in any way. I have had a lot of help from people who know someone that can do something to offer to help,” she said.

The support has not stopped as the Fox and Hounds Hotel in Exton has kindly offered Alex a free meal and a drink to congratulate her for completing the list.

For Roger’s birthday on Thursday, Alex will be holding a coffee morning at her home in 23 Cromarty Road to raise cash for Macmillan Cancer Support and the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall hospice in Peterborough.

After the event Alex said she will make plans to bury Roger’s ashes at Stamford Cemetery.

The coffee morning will take place between midday and 10pm.