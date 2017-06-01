Stamford woman takes sailing trip in memory of husband, Roger

The caring widow of a Stamford man who died after battling cancer has taken his ashes on a sailing trip to help him fulfil his bucket list.

Roger Sismey died, aged 63, in March and had a burning ambition to tick off items on his bucket list before his death.

Despite his death, Roger’s loving wife Alex Sismey has been completing challenges on the list in his memory with his ashes by her side.

On Saturday May 20. Alex was taken out on a boat at Rutland Water with volunteers from Rutland Sailability, as Roger had ‘going sailing’ on his list because he had never done it before.

Alex, 45, said: “The staff were all very kind, helpful, supportive and very happy to accommodate our wishes. It feels good to have ticked off another bucket list challenge.

“After a few rainy days it was lovely and sunny for our trip.”

Alex, who was joined on the sailing trip by her friend Marie Pears and her son Logan Bell, added: “We sailed over towards the church (Normanton Church) and then zigzagged our way back. It was quite choppy and we did get a bit wet but it was fantastic - lots of screams as we were going quite fast. ”

A determined Alex has ticked off several things on Roger’s bucket list, which he wrote after his diagnosis in July last year, such as going to watch ‘Beauty and the Beast’ at the cinema and watching a performance by poet and musician, John Cooper Clarke at Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre.

There are several things remaining on Roger’s list, which Alex is set to complete, such as going to see a performance of Monty Python’s Spamalot in June at Stamford Arts Centre.

She will also be visiting the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham where she will walk through a 360 degree ocean tunnel as ‘swimming in the sea and snorkelling’ was on Roger’s list - and a visit the centre is the closest thing Alex can think of to help Roger fulfil that wish.

Roger had always wanted to fly a plane and so placed that on his wish list - but Alex had been struggling to arrange an aeronautical experience and appealed to Mercury readers for help in arranging one.

After the article appeared in the paper, Stamford pilot, James Bryan contacted Alex and has agreed to take her on a flight , which is currently being arranged, in his light aircraft with Roger’s ashes.