Starfish film starring Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt and based on Rutland man Tom Ray has its London premiere

Starfish - the film based on Rutland man Tom Ray - had its London premiere last night (Thursday).

Among the other famous faces to attend the premiere were Jo Brand and Martin Freeman.

The film, which is released nationwide today, was mostly filmed in Rutland and tells the story of how Tom’s life was changed overnight when he contracted Sepsis, and how his wife and young children dealt with the aftermath.

It has already been screened to Tom’s colleagues from Lands’ End in Oakham and on Wednesday, it was also premiered in Uppingham.

To find out more about the film and where it’s showing visit www.starfish.film