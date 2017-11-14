Steps, Aqua and Blue to perform in Peterborough

Have your say

Steps are set to perform in Peterborough as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations,

The chartoppers will be performing at the ABAX Stadium on June, 2, 2018 as part of its Summer of Steps tour which will see it perform at outdoor venues all over the UK.

Supporting the group will be Aqua which is best known for its huge breakthrough single Barbie Girl released in 1997 and British boyband Blue,

In a statement Steps said: “We can’t wait to play outdoors across the UK next summer following on from our

sold-out Party on the Dancefloor arena tour this winter. The appetite for Steps has never been

stronger, and we are thrilled to continue performing throughout next year. We promise to

deliver a massive party at our summer gigs. Bring your family and bring your friends – we

cannot wait to see you there!”

In 2017, to mark their 20th Anniversary, Steps brought out its highly anticipated album

‘Tears on the Dancefloor’, which achieved silver status in just three weeks.

The huge success of the album, which features a host of new material, including the smash-hit

single Scared of the Dark, has recently led to the album being re-released as a deluxe edition

including single ‘Dancing with a Broken Heart’.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on this Friday, (November 17) at 9am from the following websites:

www.stepsofficial.net

www.ticketmaster.co.uk

www.lhgtickets.com

www.theposhtickets.com