Store hosts event in honour of colleague

A fundraising day at a supermarket in which employees said goodbye to their body hair raised more than £1,500 for Cancer Research UK.

The Co-op store in Billingborough was inspired to organise the event on Saturday after former employee of around 30 years Anne Hudson resigned earlier this year after developing cancer.

Brave employees Richard Wellington and Matt Bauch winced and screamed as they had their legs waxed while store manager Rob Taylor and employee Stuart Gray were much lighter up top after having their heads shaved.

Customers also battled it out to win tombola prizes provided by local businesses.

Christine Green, a team leader at the store, said: “We want to thank everybody in the village for all their donations and for their continued support because they really did make it a brilliant event.

“We had Cancer Research UK charity buckets in the shop and people were just dropping money in, even when the event had finished they continued to do that.

“We didn’t think we were going to make that sort of money - we thought we were going to make £500.”

Rob and Stuart were playfully called “baldy” by their colleagues after the head shave but were able to keep their noggins warm with woolly hats which were provided by a customer.

Employee Lesley Fixer also had the back of her head shaved and hair dyed pink ahead of her taking part in the Billingborough 5km run the next day in aid of Cancer Research UK.

The shaving and waxing was done by Emily Bailey, owner of Angel Blades Hair and Beauty in Billingborough and staff member Milly Searson, who offered up their time for free and did the work in a trailer provided by Billingborough farmer Paul Richardson.

To help raise cash, Matt Bauch dressed in a teddy bear costume and fellow employee Anne Barnes wore bunny ears as they walked around the village shaking collection buckets.

Returning to the store to take part in the event was Anne Hudson who ran the tombola. Tombola prizes included a half-day at The Grange Spa in Pointon and meal for two worth £30 at the Fortescue Arms pub in Billingborough.