Story of legend to be told at event

An event in Bourne will shine a light on a legendary historical figure who has links to the town.

Hereward the Wake, who is believed to have been born in Bourne, was an 11th century leader of local resistance to the Norman conquest of England.

According to legend he travelled The Fens and led opposition to William the Conqueror.

On Thursday, September 7, the event at Bourne Heritage Centre at Baldock’s Mill, which is being organised by the WakeHereward Project, will included talks by historians, and entertainment from a folk music duo. It is being held to celebrate Hereward’s life and mark the 950th anniversary of his return from exile in Flanders, Belgium.

Attending will be Mia Hansson, who will be showcasing the work she has done so far on her replica of the Bayeux Tapestry - an embroidered cloth which depicts the events leading up to the Norman conquest of England.

David Maile, organiser of the event, said: “This is the great story of a man standing up for the rights of the local people. He put his life on the line for the people of The Fens and it is about time that the people of The Fens remember him.

“It is recognising our history, recognising our heritage and culture and recognising that the freedoms we have today were fought for down the line by many people.”

Several books were published about Hereward in the late 19th Century such as Charles Kingsley’s novel Hereward the Wake: last of the English, and David said these books made him an as famous folklore figure as Robin Hood is today.

The WakeHereward Project is also organising events in places such as Crowland and Peterborough where Hereward was active and is making a documentary about him which will be published on YouTube.

At the event, the project will be asking for donations for a Hereward the Wake interpretation board which could be erected in Bourne if planning permission is given.

The events starts at 7pm and admission is free. Visit www.herewardthewake.co.uk to find out more.