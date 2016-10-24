Street lighting in Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings to be upgraded

Work to introduce a more cost-effective approach to street lighting in the county will continue in and around Bourne, Stamford and the Deepings over the next few months.

The council is looking to save £1.7m from its annual £5m streetlighting budget and is replacing 17,000 of the couny’s lights for low-energy LED ones and introducing part-night lighting in residential areas.

The changes are taking place across the county in phases between April 2016 and March 2017, with the work that has already taken place equating to savings of over £500,000 per year.

The council is now focusing phases six, seven and eight, which will affect areas in and around the following locations:

l Phase 6 – Bourne, Stamford, Colsterworth (Oct – Nov)

l Phase 7 – Spalding, Holbeach, The Deepings (Oct – Dec)

l Phase 8 – Boston, Gosberton, Sutton St James (Nov – Jan)

For further details on the streetlight transformation project, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/streetlighting