Students find out about careers in the RAF

Cadets and students took part in a competition to find out about a career in the RAF.

Youngsters competed in the RAF Recruiting Schools’ and Colleges’ Challenge Cup Competition.

They took part in a 1.5mile run and fitness test before looking at the various roles available in the RAF.

Students from St George’s Academy, in Sleaford, were victorious in the event.

Group Captain Tony Keeling, Station Commander at RAF Wittering, thought the competition was a good idea.

He said: “I think this is a great initiative.

“It is good for the RAF to open its doors, but hugely beneficial for the young people who took part.

“Even over the duration of a day you can see cadets and students grow; they become more resilient, resourceful and independent.”