Students rewarded  at awards ceremony

Over 370 guests enjoyed an evening of success celebrating outstanding student achievement last week at the Student Awards ceremony hosted at Borderville Sports Centre.

The annual Student Awards is a celebration of student’s outstanding commitment, not only to college life but also to their studies and personal achievements over the past academic year. The ceremony showcases the determination and level of skill that students at New College Stamford possess.

Students, friends, family and staff were not only welcomed to the Brits style evening with the glitz and glam of a red carpet, but were also presented with wine and canapés on arrival, making it a night to remember!

This year, more than 2,000 students were entered into the competition, with 26 students crowned winners for their outstanding effort over the last academic year. Students were both nominated and voted for by staff in their categories including: Level 1, 2 and 3 Awards for Excellence, Apprentice of the Year, Award for Enterprise and Employability, Volunteer of the Year, and many more!

Compere Caz Dolby, owner of Wildcats Theatre School, hosted the night. The audience were treated to a range of live entertainment, including a special performance by student band ‘Among The Citizens’ and a dance set by New College Stamford’s very own theatre school, the Eastern School of Performing Arts ‘Wildcats’, much to a rapturous applause that filled the room from corner to corner.

Much to her surprise, Student of the Year was awarded to Hairdressing student Fiona Beaton-Thorne, who was presented with the award for her outstanding commitment and success throughout the year.

Many of the students awarded will be leaving New College Stamford shortly to progress their careers or for higher level courses.