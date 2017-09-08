Stunning light display at festival bull run

Stamford’s Georgian Festival Bull Run re-enactment will be even more spectacular this year thanks to stunning light shows, say organisers at South Kesteven District Council.

Visitors can enjoy enchanting light shows as they follow a processional route with performers and costumed actors, meaning this year’s Bull Run will have a very different feel to previous events.

It takes place on Saturday, September 23, from 7.30pm and promises to be one of the highlights of the festival, which starts on Thursday, September 21, and runs until Sunday, September 24.

The light shows have been made possible by a £19,000 grant from the EU Leader funding programme.

Stamford’s churches will play leading roles in the event as the Bull Run winds its way through the town’s streets, involving residents, schools and community groups.

The route starts on St Mary’s Street outside the Arts Centre with performers and illuminated trees in St Mary’s Church, leading through to St George’s Square, where there will be performances and light installations in St George’s churchyard. The procession will then move up St Leonard’s Street to the High Street, before making its way past St Michael’s Church.

Historic Red Lion Square will then stage a dramatic finale with a 3D projection of the story of the Stamford Bull Run on to All Saints’ Church.

Stamford held its own bull run for 700 years before it ended in 1839. The evening will finish with a firework display.

“We’re always looking for ways to make the Georgian Festival even more memorable, so we’re delighted to be able to end a fantastic day’s entertainment with a spectacular light show,” said district council leader Matthew Lee (Con).

“The Leader programme grant is an enormous vote of confidence in the event and will help us attract even more visitors in 2017. We are extremely grateful to them for their support.”

In 2015, town centre footfall on the Saturday of the festival was up by 154 per cent. About 70 per cent of all visitors were drawn specifically by the festival and 60 per cent of visitors were from outside the town. The total economic impact was estimated at nearly £1m with 70 per cent of businesses reporting an increased turnover.

Coun Lee added: “By improving the evening attraction we hope to increase this impact and I would urge all retailers and food and drink providers to stay open and make the most of this opportunity.”