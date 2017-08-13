Summer workshops are a hit with Stamford kids

Wildcats Theatre School, based in St Peter’s Hill, Stamford has been running a full programme of activities for children of all ages this Summer - and still has more fabulous workshops to come.

So far children have been able to take part in two show weeks producing ‘Madagascar The Musical’ and also a pantomime version of the story of Rapunzel. Alongside this a number of one day workshops have been running offering introductions to themes that include famous musicals as well as art and craft activities.

Macey Hemmings, eight, from Stamford, was one of the children who attended the Rapunzel Summer school.

Over the week teachers noticed how much she developed in confidence - her acting skills developed immensely and she showcased her new skills to an audience of parents on the last day. Macey said: “I loved Rapunzel because it was my favourite film growing up. I got to do a solo and I love acting so much. I had a lot of fun and we did lots of singing, acting and dancing which are my favourite things.”

Caz Dolby, owner of Wildcats, said: “The first three weeks of Summer have been an amazing success with so many children and young people taking part in our workshops and activities.

“We have also seen a number of our older students volunteer their time to learn about teaching - gaining valuable first hand experience of working within a theatre school setting.”

Wildcats has a number of workshops still to come including a slumber party, a themed unicorn magic day and a carnival. Children can also learn the basics of first aid in a course especially run for children aged between six and 13 on August 24. For more call 01780 762000 or e-mail admin@wildcats-uk.com