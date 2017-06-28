Support group expands to Bourne

Fibromyalgia sufferers in Bourne are being given the chance to share their experiences and coping mechanisms.

A new Fibromyalgia Support Group launched in Bourne last week and takes place at Wake House every third Monday of the month.

Although the group already holds sessions in Stamford and Spalding it has been brought to Bourne by its organiser Christine Johnson, after she noticed that there was no groups for fibromyalgia sufferers in the area.

The first session took place last week and Christine said it was a great success.

She said: “I had about 16 people there and for a little place like Bourne that is really good. People found it informative. I had a lot of positive feedback.”

She added that she was surprised that so many people turned up as Bourne is quite a small town compared to Spalding and this proves there is a demand for the group.

A Facebook page has been set up for the group which Christine said has become a useful tool for those that are unable to attend sessions.

“It is useful. Some people say it is their lifeline. Without that, they do not know what they would do,” she said.

“A lot of people have said they are so grateful that I have set that up.”

The group’s Facebook page can be found by visiting www.facebook.com and searching for Stamford /Spalding/Corby/Bourne fibromyalgia support group.

The sessions run between 11am and 1pm and the cost is £2.