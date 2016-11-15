Surgeries to continue while Grantham and Stamford MP Nick Boles undergoes cancer treatment

Grantham and Stamford MP Nick Boles is having treatment for cancer but surgeries will continue in the town.

While Mr Boles is undergoing treatment, Ben Bradley will cover for his absence.

Mr Bradley is the Conservative Group Leader on Ashfield District Council and Office Manager for Mark Spencer, the MP for Sherwood. He lived in Grantham for several years before moving to Nottinghamshire. He is also a Governor at a Secondary Academy and Deputy Chairman of the Sherwood Conservative Association.

Mr Boles said: “As you may know, I have recently been diagnosed as having a cancerous tumour in my head, which means I now have to undergo treatment. During my illness I will be unable to take surgeries or attend public meetings but my team will be arranging surgeries as normal. I will stay in close contact with them and be available to discuss constituents’ cases with them, too.

“I have asked Ben Bradley to step in and cover for me in my absence. I have known Ben for a number of years and he lived in Grantham for a while before moving to Nottinghamshire. He is thoroughly approachable, very organised and has sound judgement.

“He is a District Councillor and an MP’s Office Manager, and has worked as a professional campaigner on local issues for a number of years. Andrea Webster (my caseworker) and Ben will hold the surgeries together and are very capable of dealing with all manner of issues, so please do rest assured that we will be able to offer you an appointment and provide full support as normal. You can continue to get in touch in the usual ways, with details available on my website at nickboles.co.uk.”