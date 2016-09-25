Syrian refugees arrive in Leicestershire as part of relocation scheme

Leicestershire has welcomed the first Syrian refugees to be housed in the county as part of a government relocation scheme – and Rutland will follow suit before the end of the year.

Two families arrived at the end of August and have been moved in to privately-rented accommodation by Charnwood Borough Council as part of the Syrian Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme (SVPRS).

Rutland County Council and district councils in Leicestershire are preparing to help house and support 50 refugee families over the next five years under the SVPRS.

They are liaising closely with government and other agencies to ensure appropriate support is provided.

Charnwood is co-ordinating the SVPRS for Leicestershire and Rutland

Leigh Harper-Davies, Charnwood Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “The councils involved in this scheme have all agreed to help a certain number of refugees each year and I am pleased to say that we have welcomed our first two families.”

Rutland will take 12 people over the next four years.