Table-top sale in aid of Parkinson’s charity

Money was raised for a charity that supports sufferers of Parkinson’s disease through a table-top sale.

The sale at The Bull Inn, Rippingale on Saturday was organised by the Bourne branch of Parkinson’s UK in aid of the charity. Some drinkers at the pub suffer from Parkinson’s and landlord John Smith agreed to host the event as he would like to support them.

Adrian Manley, a member of the group, said poor weather had kept people away but he was pleased with the amount of items donated to the sale. Photo: Lee Hellwing